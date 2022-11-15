Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Increases By 20.4%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.42. 32,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,442. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

