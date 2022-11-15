Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Grows By 19.2%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

