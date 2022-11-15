Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Drops By 23.7%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,126. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

