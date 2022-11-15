Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Declines By 25.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $94.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
