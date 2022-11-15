Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Grows By 27.0%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Lagardere Price Performance

Shares of LGDDF opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Lagardere has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lagardere from €24.00 ($24.74) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.