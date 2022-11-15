Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Expands By 16.1%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LOCC stock remained flat at $9.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,276. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,635 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

