Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Grows By 51.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
