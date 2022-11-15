Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Grows By 24.3%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
LKFLF stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
