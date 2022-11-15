Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Grows By 55.0%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 22,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

