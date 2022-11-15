Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Grows By 55.0%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 22,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
