Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Increases By 22.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,215,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 992,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 868.2 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

