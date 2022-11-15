Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Increases By 22.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,215,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 992,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 868.2 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.06.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.