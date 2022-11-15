Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Rises By 55.6%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

MCHVY stock remained flat at $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834. MGM China has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

