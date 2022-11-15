Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Decreases By 18.0%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 919,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of MSPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSP Recovery

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ricardo Rivera bought 21,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 176,000 shares of company stock worth $341,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSPR. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.