Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Expands By 19.9%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.13.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.90%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 2,667.56%.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
