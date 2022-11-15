Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expands By 16.7%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Newmont by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 355,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

