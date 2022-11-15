Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Decreases By 30.8%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

