Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Decreases By 17.2%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

