Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Increases By 20.9%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,189. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

