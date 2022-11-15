Short Interest in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Rises By 22.2%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
PTNDY remained flat at $22.24 during midday trading on Monday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.
