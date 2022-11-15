Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Decreases By 17.1%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

RHE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

