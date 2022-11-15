Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Increases By 16.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 17,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.