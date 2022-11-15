Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Drops By 17.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 19,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

