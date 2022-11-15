Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Grows By 17.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %

TINV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,309. Tiga Acquisition has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 118.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after buying an additional 1,487,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 7.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 49.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 108.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 469,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 244,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

