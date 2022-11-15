Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Grows By 16.0%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

