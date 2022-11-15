Short Interest in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Increases By 16.5%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 317,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vapotherm Trading Down 10.8 %

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,799. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Liken purchased 20,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,442.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vapotherm by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

