Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Drops By 19.9%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.