SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,921. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,056 shares of company stock valued at $56,170. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

