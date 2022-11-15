Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIEGY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,711. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($160.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

