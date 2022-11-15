SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. SIG Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

