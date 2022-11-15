Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $4,011,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $39.93.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

