Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Silgan Price Performance
SLGN opened at $49.03 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.
