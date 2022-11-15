Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 24,800 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.75. 945,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,991. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

