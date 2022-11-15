Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 484 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 55.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,110.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

