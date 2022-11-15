Simplify Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $352.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

