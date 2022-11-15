Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.81. 4,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,591. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

