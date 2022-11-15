Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.35% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 3,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

