Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,679. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

