Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.21. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,128. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

