Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,992 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Scientific by 306.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,376. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

