SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.75.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

