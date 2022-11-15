Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,395 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.