Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,395 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
JHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.59.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
