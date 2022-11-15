Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $619,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.