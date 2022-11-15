Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.19 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 242,354 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 78,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,725.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 242,065 shares of company stock worth $6,775,566.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

