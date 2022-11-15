Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 32,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded up $16.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

