Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 23,675 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after buying an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Profile

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

