Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 8,055 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $219.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

