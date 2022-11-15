Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310,507 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

