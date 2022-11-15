Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT Raised to €272.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLOIY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.