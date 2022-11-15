Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

