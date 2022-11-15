S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $211,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.97. 44,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average of $341.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

