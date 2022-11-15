S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, hitting $354.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.61.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

